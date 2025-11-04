IndiGo Q2FY26 results: Net loss widens to ₹2,582 cr, revenue up 9.3%

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) on Tuesday reported a net loss of ₹2,582.10 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), from ₹986.7 crore in the same quarter last year, due to currency movements.

Revenue from operations increased 9.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹18,555 crore, from ₹16,969 crore in the same quarter last year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) surged 85 per cent to ₹3,472 crore from ₹1,873 crore in Q2FY25, while the Ebitda margin improved to 18.7 per cent, up from 11 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.

"The year began with significant external challenges across the industry, but we saw stabilisation in July and a strong recovery through August and September. Looking ahead, we have scaled up our operational plans for the second half to meet demand and continue driving growth. With that, we have nudged up our capacity guidance for the full financial year 2026 to early teens growth," IndiGo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers said.