Bajaj Finserv Q1 results: Consolidated net profit rises 30% to Rs 2,789 cr

Bajaj Finserv Q1 results: Consolidated net profit rises 30% to Rs 2,789 cr

The company's profit rises to Rs 2,789 crore, driven by growth in interest income and insurance premiums

While its finance cost rose to Rs 6,807 crore from Rs 5,592 crore, the claims paid declined to Rs 5,638 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 6,103 crore in Q1FY25.(Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Ltd has reported a 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated profit, reaching Rs 2,789 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26). It had posted a net profit of Rs 2,138 crore in Q1FY25.
 
The company, a listed holding entity for the Bajaj group’s finance and insurance businesses, reported a 13 per cent YoY rise in its consolidated total at Rs 35,451 crore in the quarter, up from Rs 31,480 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a filing with BSE.
 
Its stock closed 3.7 per cent lower at Rs 1,956.9 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). 
 
 
Interest income rose to Rs 18,889 crore in Q1FY26, up from Rs 15,521 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Premium and other operating income from the insurance business grew to Rs 12,804 crore in Q1FY26, from Rs 12,296 crore in Q1FY25. Fees and commission income rose marginally to Rs 1,649 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,553 crore in Q1FY25.
 
While its finance cost rose to Rs 6,807 crore from Rs 5,592 crore, the claims paid declined to Rs 5,638 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 6,103 crore in Q1FY25. Fees and commission expenses rose to Rs 2,384 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,829 crore in the year-ago period. The impairment expenses of financial instruments for lending increased to Rs 2,120 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,684 crore in Q1FY25.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

