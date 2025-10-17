ShareChat reduces losses by 72%, revenue rises slightly to ₹723 crore

ShareChat, India’s largest homegrown social media company, sharply narrowed its adjusted EBITDA loss by 72 per cent to ₹219 crore in FY25 from ₹793 crore a year earlier, as it pursued cost efficiencies and platform sustainability.

Revenue rose slightly to ₹723 crore compared to ₹718 crore in the previous period, supported by efforts to build what the company calls the world’s most cost-effective content recommendation system.

“Our disciplined approach to cost optimisation and strategic diversification is now delivering results,” said Ankush Sachdeva, chief executive and co-founder, ShareChat and Moj. “We have built a strong core business with a large and sticky user base that allows us to invest confidently in the next phase of growth.”

Core business turns cash positive Backed by a monetisable user base of over 200 million providing a strong foundation for scalable and sustained growth, ShareChat said it is focused on building on its current revenue momentum while maintaining profitability in its core business segments. Sachdeva added, “The mission of a sustainable core business is well achieved, and we are now shifting gears to accelerate growth. There’s great opportunity in the micro drama format and we are aggressively investing in both subscription and advertising-led monetisation of this content. ₹1,000 crore annualised revenue is a great milestone to achieve and it gives us confidence to propel forward.”

With the core business now cashflow positive, the company is setting its sights firmly on unlocking new avenues of growth. It said its rigorous financial discipline over the last three years has enabled it to build a profitable social media business in one of the most competitive and lowest ARPU (average revenue per user) markets in the world. ShareChat is now investing aggressively in adjacent areas where it can leverage the distribution strength of its two large platforms to spin up fresh revenue streams. The company is confident of achieving 30 per cent revenue growth in FY26, having already surpassed ₹1,000 crore ARR (annual recurring revenue) by the end of the first half of the financial year.

Micro drama and content diversification driving growth As part of its growth plan, ShareChat has strategically diversified into the micro drama vertical, which blends short-form storytelling with an integrated monetisation model. Since its launch in May 2025, QuickTV – its subscription-led micro drama app – has taken off rapidly, surpassing 15 million downloads, with users spending nearly one hour daily consuming fresh micro drama content. The company is simultaneously leveraging the reach of ShareChat and Moj to offer ad-supported, free-to-watch micro drama content across multiple languages. On ShareChat and Moj, nearly 35 million users are consuming micro dramas every month, watching over 200 million episodes per day.