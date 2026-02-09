Associate Sponsors

Zydus Life Q3 result: Profit up marginally at ₹1,042 cr, revenue jumps 32%

Zydus Life Q3 Ebitda for the quarter was ₹1,816.4 crore, up 31 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin during the same period stood at 26.5 per cent, marking an improvement of 20 basis points

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were trading 4 per cent higher at ₹919.70 apiece at 2.18 pm on the BSE after the announcement of the results.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 2:28 PM IST
Pharma major Zydus Lifesciences on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,042.1 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), up 1.8 per cent from ₹1,023.5 crore during the same quarter last year. However, on a sequential basis, profit fell 17.2 per cent from ₹1,258.6 crore.
 
The company's revenue from operations for the quarter jumped 32.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹6,780.4 crore from ₹5,123.5 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue rose 12.3 per cent from ₹6,037.9 crore.
 
The Ahmedabad-headquartered pharma company said that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter was ₹1,816.4 crore, up 31 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin during the same period stood at 26.5 per cent, marking an improvement of 20 basis points (bps). 
 
"Our robust performance in Q3FY26 across key businesses reinforces the strength and scalability of our base business. Our disciplined M&A and business development strategy is translating into tangible results, laying a strong foundation for sustained value creation. Anchored in patient centricity, supported by unwavering compliance and an agile supply chain, we continue to deliver quality products globally. We remain focused on consistent execution and driving long-term shareholder value," said Sharvil Patel, managing director of Zydus Lifesciences.
 

Zydus Lifesciences Q3 segement-wise growth (Y-o-Y): 

  • India formulations: Revenue at ₹1,709.4 crore, up 12.9 per cent. 
  • North America formulations: Revenue at ₹2,804.3 crore, up 16.4 per cent
  • International Markets formulations: Revenue at ₹788.1 crore, up 38 per cent
  • Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) business: Revenue at ₹214.3  crore, up 25.8 per cent
  • Alliances: Revenue at ₹6.9 crore, down 31 per cent
  • Consumer Wellness business: Revenue at ₹957.8 crore, up 113 per cent
 
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 1:45 PM IST

