Zydus Life Q3 result: Profit up marginally at ₹1,042 cr, revenue jumps 32%

Pharma major Zydus Lifesciences on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,042.1 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), up 1.8 per cent from ₹1,023.5 crore during the same quarter last year. However, on a sequential basis, profit fell 17.2 per cent from ₹1,258.6 crore.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter jumped 32.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹6,780.4 crore from ₹5,123.5 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue rose 12.3 per cent from ₹6,037.9 crore.

The Ahmedabad-headquartered pharma company said that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter was ₹1,816.4 crore, up 31 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin during the same period stood at 26.5 per cent, marking an improvement of 20 basis points (bps).