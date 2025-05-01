Q4 results today: Adani Ports, Zomato, and Adani Enterprises on May 1

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Adani Enterprises will be among 15 companies that will release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Thursday. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
Eternal Ltd (formerly Zomato) will also release its fourth quarter performance report today.
Market overview May 1
Indian stock markets had a quiet session on Wednesday, April 30, with investors staying on the sidelines before a market holiday. The BSE Sensex closed at 80,242, down 46 points (-0.06 per cent), and the NSE Nifty50 ended nearly flat at 24,334, down just 2 points (-0.01 per cent).
Today, Thursday, May 1, 2025, Indian markets are closed for Maharashtra Day, celebrating the state's formation. Trading will resume on Friday, May 2, 2025.