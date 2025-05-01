Q4 results today: Adani Ports, Zomato, and Adani Enterprises on May 1

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Adani Enterprises will be among 15 companies that will release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Thursday. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.

Eternal Ltd (formerly Zomato) will also release its fourth quarter performance report today.

Market overview May 1

ALSO READ: Stock market holiday: Are NSE, BSE, MCX open today on Maharashtra Day? Today, Thursday, May 1, 2025, Indian markets are closed for Maharashtra Day, celebrating the state's formation. Trading will resume on Friday, May 2, 2025.

Globally, markets in Japan and Australia are open, while those in South Korea, India, Hong Kong, and China are closed for Labour Day.

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 1