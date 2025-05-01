Adani Ports' profit jumps 48% in Q4FY25; cargo volume grows 8% to 118 mmt

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported a 47.8 per cent year-on-year increase in profit attributable to equity holders for the fourth quarter of FY25, driven by higher cargo volumes.

The company posted a profit of ₹3,014.22 crore for the quarter under review, beating the Bloomberg analysts’ estimate of ₹2,662.1 crore. Cargo volumes rose 8 per cent year-on-year to 117.9 million metric tonnes (mmt), led by growth in container cargo.

Revenue from operations grew 23.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹8,488.44 crore, exceeding the estimated ₹8,094.4 crore. Total expenses for the quarter increased by 20.93 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,382.13 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 24 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,006 crore, surpassing the forecast of ₹4,840.4 crore.

However, low EXIM coal cargo continued to offset volume growth, with domestic cargo growth at 5 per cent (111.9 mmt). International cargo volumes surged 149 per cent year-on-year to 6 mmt.

For the full financial year FY25, APSEZ’s profit rose 36.8 per cent to ₹11,092.31 crore, led by a 20 per cent year-on-year rise in container cargo. Revenue increased 14.1 per cent to ₹30,475.33 crore, and Ebitda stood at ₹19,025 crore.

India’s largest private port operator handled 450.2 mmt of cargo in FY25, up 7 per cent year-on-year. Its share in the all-India cargo market rose to 27 per cent from 26.5 per cent in FY24.

Quarter-wise, cargo volume growth stood at 3.6 per cent in Q3, 10 per cent in Q2 and 8 per cent in Q1 of FY25.

“We have outperformed guidance across all metrics, expanded our footprint across India and globally, and transformed our logistics and marine verticals into engines of future growth. From Mundra crossing 200 mmt to Vizhinjam rapidly achieving 100,000 TEUs to the strategic acquisitions of NQXT and Astro Offshore — every milestone reflects our long-term vision to become the world’s largest ports and logistics platform,” said Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director and chief executive officer, APSEZ.

For FY26, APSEZ has projected revenue of ₹36,000–38,000 crore, Ebitda of ₹21,000–22,000 crore and a capital expenditure of ₹11,000–12,000 crore.

The company aims to handle 1 billion mtpa of cargo by 2030, backed by a planned capex of ₹50,000 crore from FY25 to FY30. Its current domestic capacity stands at 633 mtpa, supplemented by international operations in Haifa (Israel), Dar es Salaam Port (Tanzania), Abbot Point (Australia) and Colombo West International Terminal (Sri Lanka).

APSEZ plans to increase its annual overseas cargo volume from 19.6 mtpa to 150 mtpa over the next five years. It is also evaluating port opportunities in Vietnam.

As of March 31, 2025, the company’s net debt stood at ₹36,819 crore, with the net debt-to-Ebitda ratio improving to 1.9x from 2.3x in FY24.

Sequentially, APSEZ’s profit grew 19.6 per cent, while revenue from operations rose 6.6 per cent.