Adani Enterprises Q4 net profit up 7-fold at ₹3,845 cr, dividend declared

Adani Enterprises Q4 FY25 result: The board of directors recommended a dividend of ₹1.30 per fully paid equity share for FY25, subject to approval

Adani Enterprises, Adani group
Image: Bloomberg
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 4:05 PM IST
Adani Enterprises reported a 753 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹3,845 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), compared to ₹451 crore reported during the same period last year. The rise in net profit was attributed to an exceptional gain of ₹3,286 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
In the last quarter, the firm had seen a significant fall in net profit to ₹58 crore. This was attributed to underperformance in the company’s coal trading division.
 
For the fourth quarter, the company reported ₹26,966 crore in consolidated revenue from operations. This was 8 per cent less than ₹29,180 crore reported during the same period last year. Sequentially, however, revenue grew 18 per cent from ₹22,848 crore. 

Adani Enterprises FY25 result

For the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025, consolidated net profit grew by 119 per cent at ₹7,099 crore, compared to ₹3,241 crore reported at the end of FY24. Revenue, meanwhile, grew marginally by 2 per cent at ₹97,895 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹96,421 crore. Expenses for the year also grew marginally by 1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹93,832 crore from ₹92,641 crore. 
 

Adani Enterprises Q4 result: Dividend declared

The board of directors recommended a dividend of ₹1.30 per fully paid equity share for the financial year 2024–25, subject to approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).
 
Market closed today on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. Shares of Adani Enterprises closed trading on Wednesday at ₹2,297.7 on the BSE.  

Adani Enterprises fourth quarter highlights

Revenue from operations: ₹26,965.86 crore
 
Net profit (attributable to owners): ₹3,844.91 crore

Earnings per share (EPS): ₹32.98
 

Adani Enterprises FY25 highlights

Revenue from operations: ₹97,894.75 crore
 
Net profit (attributable to owners): ₹7,099.00 crore
 
EPS: ₹60.55
   
First Published: May 01 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

