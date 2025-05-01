Adani Enterprises reported a 753 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹3,845 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), compared to ₹451 crore reported during the same period last year. The rise in net profit was attributed to an exceptional gain of ₹3,286 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.
In the last quarter, the firm had seen a significant fall in net profit to ₹58 crore. This was attributed to underperformance in the company’s coal trading division.
For the fourth quarter, the company reported ₹26,966 crore in consolidated revenue from operations. This was 8 per cent less than ₹29,180 crore reported during the same period last year. Sequentially, however, revenue grew 18 per cent from ₹22,848 crore.
Adani Enterprises FY25 result
For the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025, consolidated net profit grew by 119 per cent at ₹7,099 crore, compared to ₹3,241 crore reported at the end of FY24. Revenue, meanwhile, grew marginally by 2 per cent at ₹97,895 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹96,421 crore. Expenses for the year also grew marginally by 1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹93,832 crore from ₹92,641 crore.
Adani Enterprises Q4 result: Dividend declared
The board of directors recommended a dividend of ₹1.30 per fully paid equity share for the financial year 2024–25, subject to approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Market closed today on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. Shares of Adani Enterprises closed trading on Wednesday at ₹2,297.7 on the BSE.
Adani Enterprises fourth quarter highlights
Revenue from operations: ₹26,965.86 crore
Net profit (attributable to owners): ₹3,844.91 crore
Earnings per share (EPS): ₹32.98
Adani Enterprises FY25 highlights
Revenue from operations: ₹97,894.75 crore
Net profit (attributable to owners): ₹7,099.00 crore
EPS: ₹60.55