In the last quarter, the firm had seen a significant fall in net profit to ₹58 crore. This was attributed to underperformance in the company’s coal trading division.

Adani Enterprises FY25 result

For the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025, consolidated net profit grew by 119 per cent at ₹7,099 crore, compared to ₹3,241 crore reported at the end of FY24. Revenue, meanwhile, grew marginally by 2 per cent at ₹97,895 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹96,421 crore. Expenses for the year also grew marginally by 1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹93,832 crore from ₹92,641 crore.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported ₹26,966 crore in consolidated revenue from operations. This was 8 per cent less than ₹29,180 crore reported during the same period last year. Sequentially, however, revenue grew 18 per cent from ₹22,848 crore.