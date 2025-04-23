Q4 results today: LTI Mindtree, Tata Consumer to post results on Apr 23

LTI Mindtree, Tata Consumer Products, and Bajaj Housing Finance will be among 28 companies that will release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). These companies will also report their performance for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.

Other companies releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter include Tata Teleservices, Thyrocare Technologies, 360 One WAM Limited, Syngene International, and Rallis India.

HCL Technologies Q4 highlights

HCL’s revenue for the fourth quarter rose 6.1 per cent Year-on-Year to ₹30,246 crore. On a constant currency basis, excluding currency fluctuations, revenue grew 2.9 per cent. Net income increased by 8.1 per cent to ₹4,307 crore, though it declined 6.2 per cent sequentially. For the full year, revenue grew 4.7 per cent in constant currency and 6.5 per cent overall, reaching ₹1.17 trillion.

India’s third-largest software company has revised its revenue guidance for the coming year, expecting growth of 2-5 per cent in constant currency. While this is lower than previous forecasts, it remains above its larger competitor, Infosys, which has projected growth of 0-3 per cent.

Market review April 23

Indian benchmark indices are set to extend their rally for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday, supported by positive global cues and renewed foreign investments in equities. GIFT Nifty signalled a higher start for domestic stocks.

However, the early indicator for the Nifty 50 Index in India was down by 221 points, or 0.91 per cent, at 24,390 as of 07:00 am.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 index rose by 2.51 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw declines of 2.71 per cent and 2.66 per cent, respectively.

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on April 23