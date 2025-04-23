Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results today: LTI Mindtree, Tata Consumer to post results on Apr 23

Q4 results today: LTI Mindtree, Tata Consumer to post results on Apr 23

Q4 FY25 company results today: Bajaj Housing Finance, Thyrocare Technologies, and Tata Teleservices will be among 28 companies to post earnings reports for the January-March quarter

LTI Mindtree, Tata Consumer Products, and  Bajaj Housing Finance will be among 28 companies that will release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). These companies will also report their performance for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
 
Other companies releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter include Tata Teleservices, Thyrocare Technologies, 360 One WAM Limited, Syngene International, and Rallis India.
 

HCL Technologies Q4 highlights

 
HCL’s revenue for the fourth quarter rose 6.1 per cent Year-on-Year to ₹30,246 crore. On a constant currency basis, excluding currency fluctuations, revenue grew 2.9 per cent. Net income increased by 8.1 per cent to ₹4,307 crore, though it declined 6.2 per cent sequentially. For the full year, revenue grew 4.7 per cent in constant currency and 6.5 per cent overall, reaching ₹1.17 trillion.
 
India’s third-largest software company has revised its revenue guidance for the coming year, expecting growth of 2-5 per cent in constant currency. While this is lower than previous forecasts, it remains above its larger competitor, Infosys, which has projected growth of 0-3 per cent.

Market review April 23

Indian benchmark indices are set to extend their rally for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday, supported by positive global cues and renewed foreign investments in equities. GIFT Nifty signalled a higher start for domestic stocks.
 
However, the early indicator for the Nifty 50 Index in India was down by 221 points, or 0.91 per cent, at 24,390 as of 07:00 am. 
 
On Tuesday, the S&P 500 index rose by 2.51 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw declines of 2.71 per cent and 2.66 per cent, respectively.
 
List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on April 23

  1. 360 One Wam Limited
  2. ANS Industries Limited
  3. Astec Lifesciences Limited
  4. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited
  5. Can Fin Homes Limited
  6. Dalmia Bharat Limited
  7. Den Networks Limited
  8. Eimco Elecon (India) Limited
  9. Filatex India Limited
  10. Gravity (India) Limited
  11. Gujarat Hotels Limited
  12. IIRM Holdings India Limited
  13. Ind Bank Housing Limited
  14. International Travel House Limited
  15. Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited
  16. LTIMindtree Limited
  17. Maharashtra Scooters Limited
  18. Muthoot Microfin Limited
  19. Rallis India Limited
  20. Refex Industries Limited
  21. Supreme Petrochem Limited
  22. Syngene International Limited
  23. Tata Consumer Products Limited
  24. Thyrocare Technologies Limited
  25. Tips Industries Limited
  26. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited
  27. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited
  28. Wendt (India) Limited
First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 8:53 AM IST

