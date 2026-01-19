Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / IRFC Q3 results: Net profit rises 10% to ₹1,802 cr, income dips marginally

The networth of the company rose to ₹52,046 crore at the end of December 2024, compared to ₹47,443 crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal

Indian Railways
Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 3:42 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) on Monday reported a 10.51 per cent increase in net profit to ₹1,802 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The NBFC, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways, had earned a net profit of ₹1,631 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of the company declined marginally to ₹6,719 crore in the October-December period from ₹6,766.39 crore a year ago, IRFC said in a regulatory filing.

 

 ALSO READ: Hatsun Agro Q3 net profit jumps 48%  |  PNB Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 11.6%

The total expenses of the Mini-Ratna company during the period under review declined to ₹4,917.04 crore from ₹5,135.7 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The company achieved annual sanction guidance of ₹60,000 crore within nine months.

IRFC's assets under management (AUM) rose to a record ₹4.75 Lakh crore as of December 31, 2025.

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 3:35 PM IST

