PNB Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 11.6% to ₹5,189 cr, interest income up 3%

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5,189.79 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), up 11.6 per cent from ₹4,648.60 crore during the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, net profit grew 7.04 per cent from ₹4,848.64 crore.

The public lender's income from interest for the quarter increased by 3.12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹32,889.23 crore from ₹31,894.80 crore. Sequentially, interest earned increased marginally from ₹32,512.76 crore.

Operating profit before provisions and contingencies increased 13.8 per cent Y-o-Y and 5.8 per cent sequentially to ₹7,570.32 crore, PNB said in a BSE filing.

The bank also recorded a decline of ₹603 crore, or 13.6 per cent, in its net non-performing assets (NNPA) to ₹3,834 crore as of December 2025, from ₹4,437 crore a year earlier. "NNPA ratio improved by 9 basis points (bps) on a Y-o-Y basis to 0.32 per cent as on December 2025 from 0.41 per cent as on December 2024," the bank said. PNB's global deposits grew 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹16.60 trillion as of December 2025, from ₹15.30 lakh crore a year earlier, while global advances rose 10.9 per cent to ₹12.31 trillion from ₹11.10 lakh crore over the same period, it added. This translates to a credit-to-deposit (CD) ratio of 74.2 per cent, compared with 72.6 per cent in December 2024.