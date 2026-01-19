Hatsun Agro Q3 net profit jumps 48% to ₹60 crore on strong sales

Hatsun Agro Product on Monday posted a 48 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to ₹60.58 crore for the third quarter of 2025-26 fiscal on higher sales.

The company had clocked a net profit of ₹40.94 crore in the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, a regulatory filing said.

Its total income rose 17.62 per cent to ₹2,366.68 crore during Q3 from ₹2,012 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at ₹2,287.76 crore compared to 1,956.33 crore.

"Our growth is driven by distribution reach, capacity additions, and sustained investments in sales and brand building, enabling us to scale our brands with clarity and purpose," Hatsun AGro Product Ltd Chairman R G Chandramogan said.