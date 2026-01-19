BHEL Q3FY26 results: Revenue rises 16% to ₹8,473 cr, profit at ₹390 cr

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Monday posted a three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 390.40 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to increased revenues from key sectors.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 134.70 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2024-25 fiscal, as per an exchange filing. BHEL reported a 16 per cent rise ‍in third-quarter ​revenue, as limited competition in the power products category ensured strong sales despite weak electricity demand.

BHEL's total income rose 18 per cent to Rs 8,691.85 crore during the third quarter from Rs 7,385 crore in the year-ago period.