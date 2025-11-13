Aether Industries Q2 results: Profit rises 55% to ₹53.95 cr, revenue up 38%

Speciality chemicals manufacturer Aether Industries on Thursday reported 55.07 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 53.95 crores during the September quarter.

The company's PAT stood at Rs 34.79 crores in the year-ago period, Aether Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company grew 38.44 per cent to Rs Rs 275.1 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 198.79 crore in the same period of the previous year.

"The growth in the first half of 2025-26 has laid the foundation for a solid second half for FY26. We continue to invest in process innovation, customer partnerships, and capacity ramp-up, supported by a disciplined financial approach," Aether Industries Co-Founder and Director Rohan Desai said.