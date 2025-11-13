Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Aether Industries Q2 results: Profit rises 55% to ₹53.95 cr, revenue up 38%

Aether Industries Q2 results: Profit rises 55% to ₹53.95 cr, revenue up 38%

The company's PAT stood at ₹34.79 crores in the year-ago period, Aether Industries said in a regulatory filing

Q2 earnings, Q2
Revenue from operations of the company grew 38.44 per cent to Rs Rs 275.1 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 198.79 crore in the same period of the previous year.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Speciality chemicals manufacturer Aether Industries on Thursday reported 55.07 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 53.95 crores during the September quarter.

The company's PAT stood at Rs 34.79 crores in the year-ago period, Aether Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company grew 38.44 per cent to Rs Rs 275.1 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 198.79 crore in the same period of the previous year.

"The growth in the first half of 2025-26 has laid the foundation for a solid second half for FY26. We continue to invest in process innovation, customer partnerships, and capacity ramp-up, supported by a disciplined financial approach," Aether Industries Co-Founder and Director Rohan Desai said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Motors Q2FY26 results: Swings to ₹867 crore loss, revenue up 6%

Eicher Motors Q2 results: Net profit up 25% at ₹1,369 cr, revenue jumps 45%

Axiscades Q2 results: Net profit doubles to ₹23 cr on revenue growth

Prestige Estates Q2 results: Net profit surges 95% to ₹457.4 crore

Q2 results today: Hero MotoCorp, LG Electronics, Apollo Tyres among 696

Topics :Company NewsQ2 resultsChemical

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story