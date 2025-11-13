Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Patel Engineering Q2 results: Profit dips 12% to ₹64.7 cr, income rises 3%

Patel Engineering Q2 results: Profit dips 12% to ₹64.7 cr, income rises 3%

It had clocked a net profit of ₹73.3 crore in the July-September period of FY25, the company said in an exchange filing

Q2 result
Patel Engineering Ltd has a significant presence in the hydropower, tunnelling, and irrigation sectors. (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Patel Engineering on Thursday reported an 11.73 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 64.7 crore for the September quarter, and a fundraising plan of Rs 500 crore.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 73.3 crore in the July-September period of FY25, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company, however, increased its income to Rs 1,271.6 crore in the second quarter, from Rs 1,230.9 crore in the year-ago period.

For April-September FY26, the company saw its net profit grow by around 20 per cent to Rs 144.7 crore, from Rs 121.1 crore in the six-month period of the previous fiscal.

The board has also approved a rights issue of equity shares to raise Rs 500 crore.

During the second quarter, Patel Engineering received a Rs 240 crore order from state-owned NHPC for civil and hydro-mechanical works at the Teesta-V project in Sikkim, bringing the total new orders received in H1 FY26 to Rs 2,500 crore.

As of September 30, the company said its order book touched Rs 15,146 crore.

Patel Engineering Managing Director Kavita Shivaikar said, "We are strategically positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities, supported by a strong order book and a diversified project portfolio."  "Looking ahead, our focus will remain on enhancing execution efficiencies, expanding our footprint, and creating long-term value for all stakeholders. We are confident that our integrated approach and forward-looking strategy will continue to drive growth and reinforce our leadership in the sector."  Patel Engineering Ltd has a significant presence in the hydropower, tunnelling, and irrigation sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aether Industries Q2 results: Profit rises 55% to ₹53.95 cr, revenue up 38%

Eicher Motors Q2 results: Net profit up 25% at ₹1,369 cr, revenue jumps 45%

Cupid Q2FY26 results: Net profit surges over two-fold to ₹24 crore

Axiscades Q2 results: Net profit doubles to ₹23 cr on revenue growth

Prestige Estates Q2 results: Net profit surges 95% to ₹457.4 crore

Topics :Company NewsPatel EngineeringQ2 results

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story