Patel Engineering Q2 results: Profit dips 12% to ₹64.7 cr, income rises 3%

Patel Engineering on Thursday reported an 11.73 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 64.7 crore for the September quarter, and a fundraising plan of Rs 500 crore.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 73.3 crore in the July-September period of FY25, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company, however, increased its income to Rs 1,271.6 crore in the second quarter, from Rs 1,230.9 crore in the year-ago period.

For April-September FY26, the company saw its net profit grow by around 20 per cent to Rs 144.7 crore, from Rs 121.1 crore in the six-month period of the previous fiscal.