Tata Motors Q3FY26 results: Net profit falls 48% to ₹705 cr, revenue up 16%

Commercial-vehicle maker Tata Motors on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹705 crore for Q3FY26, marking a sharp 48 per cent decline from the Rs 1,355 crore it recorded in the same period last year. Tata Motors now represents only the commercial vehicle segment of the company, following the hiving off of its passenger vehicle business in October.

Revenue from operations rose more than 16 per cent annually to ₹21,847 crore. Operating margins improved to 12.60 per cent in Q3FY26 compared with 12.07 per cent in Q3FY25.

The company said in a statement that its focus on cost optimisation, product upgrades and execution efficiency continues, even as it navigates near-term margin pressures.

“Disciplined execution of an agile strategy delivered yet another strong financial performance this quarter, supported by demand tailwinds from GST 2.0 and the festive season,” Girish Wagh, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Motors, said in the statement. “Our recent launch of 17 next-generation trucks under the ‘Better Always’ philosophy sets new benchmarks in safety, total cost of ownership, and smarter, emission-free mobility, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and industry leadership. With infrastructure spending accelerating, we are well positioned to sustain momentum and drive continued growth,” he added. Tata Motors’ wholesale CV business posted strong operational momentum, with segment wholesales rising 20 per cent year-on-year to 116,800 units.