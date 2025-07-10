The first-quarter earnings season for the financial year 2025–26 (Q1 FY26) officially begins this week. Thursday will see IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) among 17 companies set to release their earnings report for the quarter that ended on June 30.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda), Tata Elxsi, and Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd are also among the major companies set to release their Q1 performance reports today.
TCS will announce its audited standalone and consolidated financial results after market hours, followed by a press conference at 5:30 pm. The company is also expected to declare an interim dividend for FY26, according to its regulatory filing.
TCS Q1 result preview
Tata Group’s IT flagship TCS is expected to post muted Q1 performance, reflecting pressure from deal ramp-downs and subdued discretionary tech spending. Analysts polled by Business Standard expect a slight decline in the company's revenue to ₹64,342.93 crore, marking a 0.21 per cent drop quarter-on-quarter. Margins are anticipated to remain flat, with limited support from growth to provide any operational leverage. The overall performance is likely to be dragged down by reduced revenue from BSNL and delays in client ramp-ups.
Also Read
Market overview July 10
Indian equity markets opened lower on Thursday, weighed by uncertainty around US tariff policy and anticipation ahead of Q1 results.
Indian equity markets opened on a weaker note on Thursday, pressured by uncertainty surrounding US tariff policy and cautious sentiment ahead of the first-quarter earnings season. At 10 am, Sensex was trading at 83,420, down 116 points or 0.14 per cent, while the Nifty50 stood at 25,429, down 47 points or 0.19 per cent.
Despite the broader weakness, the Nifty MidCap and SmallCap indices remained in positive territory, although they had retreated from their early highs.
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 10
- ACE Edutrend Ltd
- Ajel Ltd
- Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd
- Atharv Enterprises Ltd
- Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd
- Futura Polyesters Ltd
- Groarc Industries India Ltd
- GTPL Hathway Ltd
- Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd
- International Travel House
- Netlink Solutions India Ltd
- Oswal Pumps Ltd
- Silverline Technologies Ltd
- Stellant Securities (India) Ltd
- Tata Elxsi Ltd
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
- TeleCanor Global Ltd