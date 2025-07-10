Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / TCS, Tata Elxsi, Ireda kick off Q1 result season: See full list here

TCS, Tata Elxsi, Ireda kick off Q1 result season: See full list here

Q1 FY26 company results, July 10: 17 companies prepare to release their first quarter results for financial year 2025-26 today

TCS, Tata Elxsi, Ireda kick off Q1 result season today

Stock Market: Investors will closely be watching 17 companies who will release their Q1 results for FY26 on July 10 | Photo: Shutterstock

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

The first-quarter earnings season for the financial year 2025–26 (Q1 FY26) officially begins this week. Thursday will see IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) among 17 companies set to release their earnings report for the quarter that ended on June 30.
 
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda), Tata Elxsi, and Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd are also among the major companies set to release their Q1 performance reports today.
 
TCS will announce its audited standalone and consolidated financial results after market hours, followed by a press conference at 5:30 pm. The company is also expected to declare an interim dividend for FY26, according to its regulatory filing. 
 
 

TCS Q1 result preview

Tata Group’s IT flagship TCS is expected to post muted Q1 performance, reflecting pressure from deal ramp-downs and subdued discretionary tech spending. Analysts polled by Business Standard expect a slight decline in the company's revenue to ₹64,342.93 crore, marking a 0.21 per cent drop quarter-on-quarter. Margins are anticipated to remain flat, with limited support from growth to provide any operational leverage. The overall performance is likely to be dragged down by reduced revenue from BSNL and delays in client ramp-ups.

Market overview July 10

Indian equity markets opened lower on Thursday, weighed by uncertainty around US tariff policy and anticipation ahead of Q1 results.
 
Indian equity markets opened on a weaker note on Thursday, pressured by uncertainty surrounding US tariff policy and cautious sentiment ahead of the first-quarter earnings season. At 10 am, Sensex was trading at 83,420, down 116 points or 0.14 per cent, while the Nifty50 stood at 25,429, down 47 points or 0.19 per cent. 
 
Despite the broader weakness, the Nifty MidCap and SmallCap indices remained in positive territory, although they had retreated from their early highs. 
List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July  10

  1. ACE Edutrend Ltd
  2. Ajel Ltd
  3. Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd
  4. Atharv Enterprises Ltd
  5. Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd
  6. Futura Polyesters Ltd
  7. Groarc Industries India Ltd
  8. GTPL Hathway Ltd
  9. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd
  10. International Travel House
  11. Netlink Solutions India Ltd
  12. Oswal Pumps Ltd
  13. Silverline Technologies Ltd
  14. Stellant Securities (India) Ltd
  15. Tata Elxsi Ltd
  16. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
  17. TeleCanor Global Ltd
   

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

