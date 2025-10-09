TCS Q2 FY26 results: Net profit up 1.4% at ₹12,075 cr; dividend declared

Adding to this, Executive Director - President, and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Aarthi Subramanian said the IT major delivered strong growth momentum, driven by Data, Cloud, and AI-powered enterprise transformation.

The company posted revenue from operations of ₹65,799 crore, marking a 2.4 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹64,259 crore. Sequentially, revenue rose 3.7 per cent from ₹63,437 crore.TCS’ revenue from its largest market, North America, declined by 0.1 per cent, while the United Kingdom fell 1.9 per cent and Continental Europe dropped 3 per cent. Revenue from the Asia Pacific region, however, grew by 2 per cent."We are on a journey to become the world’s largest AI-led technology services company. Our journey is anchored in bold transformation across talent, infrastructure, ecosystem partnerships and customer value. The investments, including the building of a world-class AI infrastructure business demonstrate our commitment to this transformation," said K Krithivasan, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director at TCS.