TCS Q2 FY26 results: Net profit up 1.4% at ₹12,075 cr; dividend declared

TCS posted revenue from operations of ₹65,799 crore, marking a 2.4 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹64,259 crore. Sequentially, revenue rose 3.7 per cent from ₹63,437 crore

TCS
TCS(Photo: Reuters)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 4:36 PM IST
Google
India's largest IT company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹12,075 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q2 FY26), marking a marginal increase of 1.4 per cent from ₹11,909 crore in the same quarter last year.  On a sequential basis, the profit fell around 5.4 per cent from ₹12,760 crore. 
The company posted revenue from operations of ₹65,799 crore, marking a 2.4 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹64,259 crore. Sequentially, revenue rose 3.7 per cent from ₹63,437 crore.  TCS’ revenue from its largest market, North America, declined by 0.1 per cent, while the United Kingdom fell 1.9 per cent and Continental Europe dropped 3 per cent. Revenue from the Asia Pacific region, however, grew by 2 per cent.  "We are on a journey to become the world’s largest AI-led technology services company.  Our journey is anchored in bold transformation across talent, infrastructure, ecosystem partnerships and customer value. The investments, including the building of a world-class AI infrastructure business demonstrate our commitment to this transformation," said K Krithivasan, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director at TCS. 
Adding to this, Executive Director - President, and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Aarthi Subramanian said the IT major delivered strong growth momentum, driven by Data, Cloud, and AI-powered enterprise transformation.

Dividend declared

The board of directors of the IT major also declared an interim dividend of ₹11 per share. This is TCS’ second interim dividend for the financial year, which will be paid on November 4, 2025. The record date for shareholders has been set at October 15. 
     
   

Topics :TCSQ2 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

