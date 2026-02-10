Oil India Q3FY26 result: Profit falls 10.7% to ₹1,195 cr, dividend declared

State-owned Oil India on Tuesday reported a 10.7 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,195.08 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same quarter last year, the company recorded a profit of ₹1,338.85 crore. On a sequential basis, profit fell 16.4 per cent from ₹1,428.83 crore.

The Maharatna company's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹9,111.43 crore, largely flat on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and sequential basis.

Oil India declares dividend

The company also said that its Board has cleared an interim dividend of ₹7 per share, with February 18 set as the record date.