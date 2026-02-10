Oil India Q3FY26 result: Profit falls 10.7% to ₹1,195 cr, dividend declared

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 5:18 PM IST
State-owned Oil India on Tuesday reported a 10.7 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,195.08 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same quarter last year, the company recorded a profit of ₹1,338.85 crore. On a sequential basis, profit fell 16.4 per cent from ₹1,428.83 crore.
The Maharatna company's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹9,111.43 crore, largely flat on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and sequential basis.
Oil India declares dividend
The company also said that its Board has cleared an interim dividend of ₹7 per share, with February 18 set as the record date.
"In its efforts towards ensuring the nation’s energy security, the company, continuing its sustained efforts, produced 1.659 million metric tonnes of oil equivalent (mmtoe) of oil and gas production from its matured and old oilfields in Q3FY26 vis-à-vis 1.697 mmtoe in Q3FY25," the company said in a BSE filing.
The company added that its daily crude oil production capacity reached 9,861 mt, the highest level in the past decade.
It further said that its subsidiary, Numaligarh Refinery (NRL), reported a 125 per cent jump in profit after tax to ₹867 crore in Q3FY26, compared with ₹385 crore in the same quarter last year. The refinery posted a gross refining margin (GRM) of $16.27 per barrel during the quarter. Shares of Oil India closed flat at ₹487.7 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, ahead of the result announcement.