Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Muthoot Finance Q2FY26 results: Profit jumps 87% to ₹2,345, NII up 58%

Muthoot Finance Q2FY26 results: Profit jumps 87% to ₹2,345, NII up 58%

Muthoot Finance delivered a strong Q2FY26 performance with an 87% jump in profit, robust loan growth, and record consolidated AUM of ₹1.48 trillion, supported by steady lending momentum

George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance
George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:26 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Muthoot Finance on Thursday reported an 87 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,345 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), from ₹1,251.1 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, profit rose 14.6 per cent from ₹2,046 crore. The company attributed the growth to strong lending activity during the period.
 
The non-banking financial company (NBFC), which is a leading player in the loan-against-gold market, reported consolidated profit of ₹4,386 crore for the first half (H1) of FY26, a 74 per cent jump over the corresponding period last fiscal.
 
The company also reported its highest-ever consolidated loan assets under management (AUM), reaching ₹1.48 trillion as of September 30, 2025.
 
“We are pleased to report sustained continued growth momentum in our consolidated loan assets under management which have reached a historic high of ₹1,47,673 crores, driven by robust performance of our core gold loan business. Our consolidated profit after tax grew by 74 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,386 crore for H1FY26, reflecting strong lending activity," said George Jacob Muthoot, chairman of Muthoot Finance.
 
The non-banking financial company’s total income rose to ₹6,461 crore in the quarter, up from ₹4,126 crore in the same period last year. Net interest income (NII), reflecting its core earnings, grew 58.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,992 crore.
 

Why did Muthoot Finance’s standalone AUM see strong growth in Q2?

Managing Director George Alexander Muthoot said: “We are delighted to report another strong quarter, with standalone loan AUM rising to ₹1,32,305 crores, up 47 per cent Y-o-Y and 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter. This steady trajectory highlights the resilience of our business model and the continued trust of our customers."

What led to the surge in standalone profit and revised FY26 guidance?

He stated that standalone profit after tax surged 88 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,391 crore for H1FY26, prompting the company to raise its FY26 gold loan growth guidance from 15 per cent to 30–35 per cent.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alkem Labs Q2 profit rises 11% on strong India, international sales

LG Electronics India Q2 net profit down 27.3% on margin pressures

Tata Motors CV revenues up 6% in Q2; posts net loss of ₹867 crore

Eureka Forbes Q2 results: Profit rises 32% to ₹62.9 cr, revenue up 15%

Tata Motors Q2FY26 results: Swings to ₹867 crore loss, revenue up 6%

Topics :Muthoot FinanceQ2 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story