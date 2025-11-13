Muthoot Finance Q2FY26 results: Profit jumps 87% to ₹2,345, NII up 58%

Muthoot Finance on Thursday reported an 87 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,345 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), from ₹1,251.1 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, profit rose 14.6 per cent from ₹2,046 crore. The company attributed the growth to strong lending activity during the period.

The non-banking financial company (NBFC), which is a leading player in the loan-against-gold market, reported consolidated profit of ₹4,386 crore for the first half (H1) of FY26, a 74 per cent jump over the corresponding period last fiscal.

The company also reported its highest-ever consolidated loan assets under management (AUM), reaching ₹1.48 trillion as of September 30, 2025.

“We are pleased to report sustained continued growth momentum in our consolidated loan assets under management which have reached a historic high of ₹1,47,673 crores, driven by robust performance of our core gold loan business. Our consolidated profit after tax grew by 74 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,386 crore for H1FY26, reflecting strong lending activity," said George Jacob Muthoot, chairman of Muthoot Finance. The non-banking financial company’s total income rose to ₹6,461 crore in the quarter, up from ₹4,126 crore in the same period last year. Net interest income (NII), reflecting its core earnings, grew 58.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,992 crore.