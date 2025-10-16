Waaree Energies Q2 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹871 cr

Waaree Energies reported more than two-fold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 871.21 crore in the July-September quarter on the back of higher revenues.
It had clocked a net profit of Rs 375.66 crore in the same period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year.
The company's total income rose to Rs 6,226.54 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,663.47 crore in Q2FY25.
Waaree Energies' expenses also increased to Rs 4,995.08 crore from Rs 3,164.63 crore in the year-ago period.
The board of the company also approved a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for FY ending March 2026. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, October 24, 2025, and the dividend will be paid to the shareholders on Thursday, November 06, 2025.
