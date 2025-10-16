Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Waaree Energies Q2 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹871 cr

Waaree Energies Q2 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹871 cr

The company's total income rose to ₹6,226.54 crore in the quarter from ₹3,663.47 crore in Q2FY25

Q2 earnings, Q2

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 11:13 PM IST
Waaree Energies reported more than two-fold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 871.21 crore in the July-September quarter on the back of higher revenues.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 375.66 crore in the same period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year.

The company's total income rose to Rs 6,226.54 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,663.47 crore in Q2FY25.

Waaree Energies' expenses also increased to Rs 4,995.08 crore from Rs 3,164.63 crore in the year-ago period.

The board of the company also approved a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for FY ending March 2026. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, October 24, 2025, and the dividend will be paid to the shareholders on Thursday, November 06, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Company NewsWaaree EnergiesQ2 results

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

