Sunteck Realty's Q2 profit jumps 41% amid improved operating efficiency

Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty’s net profit for the quarter ended September grew by 41.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹49 crore amid improved operating efficiency, as the company also reported strong growth in revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA). The company’s profit in Q2 FY25 was around ₹34.62 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations during the quarter stood at ₹252.4 crore, up 49.3 per cent Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, its total expenses during the quarter were ₹197.56 crore, up 36.05 per cent Y-o-Y.

The company’s EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹78 crore, up 108 per cent Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, the EBITDA margin grew to 31 per cent, up 873 basis points.

The company recorded pre-sales of ₹702 crore in Q2 FY26, up 34 per cent Y-o-Y. During the same period, the company’s collections stood at ₹331 crore, up 24 per cent Y-o-Y. Sequentially, the company’s revenue grew by 34 per cent, while its profit grew by 46.5 per cent. In the first half of FY26 (H1 FY26), the company’s revenue declined by 9.19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹440.7 crore, while its profit grew by 43.55 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹82.4 crore. As of H1 FY26, Sunteck’s net debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.04x. The company had a net operating cash flow surplus of ₹258 crore, up 35 per cent Y-o-Y.

Last month, the company launched Emaance, an uber-luxury brand with projects worth ₹20,000 crore planned over the next year. The first developments under the brand include a project at Nepeansea Road in South Mumbai and one in Downtown Dubai’s Burj Khalifa Community — marking Sunteck’s international debut. Priced at ₹2.5 lakh per square foot, the projects are expected to yield 40–50 per cent margins, with each apartment spanning around 10,000 square feet. The Nepeansea Road project will be launched by the end of FY26. Sunteck was also selected as the preferred developer for the redevelopment of a residential project located in Andheri, Mumbai, on land measuring approximately 2.5 acres, with a development potential of 2.75 lakh square feet. The estimated gross development value (GDV) of this project stands at ₹1,100 crore.