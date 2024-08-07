ABFRL Q1 results: Net loss rises to Rs 214.92 cr, revenue at Rs 3,427.82 cr

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Wednesday reported a widening of consolidated loss after tax at Rs 214.92 cr in the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, impacted by higher expenses in a subdued consumption environment. The company had posted a consolidated net loss after tax of Rs 161.62 cr in the same quarter last fiscal, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said in a regulatory filing. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,427.82 cr in the first quarter as against Rs 3,196.06 cr in the year-ago period, the company added.

Total expenses in the quarter were higher at Rs 3,724.89 cr as compared to Rs 3,458.02 cr in the year-ago period.

"Businesses continued to navigate through a subdued consumption environment which was further exacerbated by a prolonged heat wave and weak wedding season," the company said.

Net profit at a consolidated level was impacted due to continued investments in digital-first fashion brands TMRW and losses in premium ethnic wear brands TCNS, it added.

This quarter's growth was predominantly driven by newer businesses operating in emerging consumer segments, it added.

During the quarter all businesses continued to pursue margin expansion over revenue growth in the challenging environment, the company said.

On the outlook, the company said, "Our performance over the last few quarters validates the strategy of expanding our portfolio into new high-growth segments. As the market navigates through current headwinds, we remain steadfast with our focus on driving profitable growth.