Home / Companies / Results / Affle India's profit after tax rises over 21% to Rs 66.2 cr in April-June

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 6:11 PM IST
Global technology company Affle (India) Limited on Saturday reported a 21.4 per cent rise in its profit after tax at Rs 66.4 crore in the April-June quarter of this fiscal.

The company promoted by Singapore-based Affle Holdings had registered a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 54.5 crore in the first quarter of FY23, Affle India said in a release.

The consolidated revenue from operations grew 17 per cent to Rs 406.6 crore in the reporting quarter as compared to Rs 347.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased to Rs 78.1 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal, up 13.7. per cent from Rs 68.7 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The consumer intelligence driven firm, which transforms advertisements into recommendations helping marketers connect with their target audience, said it has "achieved its highest quarterly revenue run rate ever" in the reporting quarter which saw an "accelerated broad-based growth in ad spends".

The company attributed the performance to its newly launched return-on investment linked CPCU (cost per converted user) business model.

"This quarter too witnessed the accelerated broad-based growth in ad spends powered by our unique ROI-linked CPCU business model, coming across our top industry verticals. This performance was a result of strategic efforts to enhance our consumer-centric platform offerings, further verticalize our capabilities towards high-growth industries, leverage acquisitive synergies and the disciplined execution from our teams," said Anuj Khanna Sohum, MD and CEO of Affle.

The company said it has rolled out CPCU model on Connected TV (CTV) globally, with household sync capabilities, empowering advertisers to reach users across devices. Some of Affle's platforms include Appnext, Jampp, MAAS, mDMP, mediasmart, mTraction Enterprise, RevX and Vizury.

Affle's investors include Microsoft and Bennett Coleman & Company (BCCL) amongst others.

Affle India's stock ended at Rs 1,109.20 apiece on BSE on Friday, up 0.87 per cent from its previous close.

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 6:11 PM IST

