Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Angel One Q1 results: Profit rises 32.6% to Rs 293 cr as orders jump

Angel One Q1 results: Profit rises 32.6% to Rs 293 cr as orders jump

Consolidated profit increased by 32.6% year-on-year to Rs 293 crore ($35.1 million) in the three months to June 30

Angel One
Analysts at HDFC Securities revised their earnings estimates for Angel One for the financial years 2025 and 2026 to reflect the impact of the new rules, effective from October, which could potentially reduce brokerages' revenue and transaction charges.
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 9:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian brokerage Angel One reported a higher first-quarter profit on Monday, boosted by a surge in orders amid increased trading activity.

Consolidated profit increased by 32.6% year-on-year to Rs 293 crore ($35.1 million) in the three months to June 30.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Indian benchmarks scaled record highs during the June quarter and logged their fifth straight quarterly gain, supported by policy continuity following the general election results and optimistic economic growth prospects.

The company's orders jumped nearly 86% year-on-year, with the total client base rose 64%. The average daily turnover also rose almost 93% to Rs 43.8 trillion.

Angel One, which provides trading and investing services through its app, reported a 74% increase in consolidated total revenue from operations to Rs 1,405 crore.

However, Angel One's total expenses nearly doubled due to its partnership with cricket tournament Indian Premier League (IPL).

The company, which competes with startups including Zerodha, Groww and Upstox, said its IPL-related expenses in the quarter stood at 1.15 billion rupees, constituting more than 11% of its total expenses.

The company's share in India's demat accounts rose 15.2% from 12.5% a year earlier.

Earlier this month, the market regulator directed exchanges to impose uniform fees from brokers instead of fees based on volumes, aiming to control the frenzy in India's derivative markets.

Analysts at HDFC Securities revised their earnings estimates for Angel One for the financial years 2025 and 2026 to reflect the impact of the new rules, effective from October, which could potentially reduce brokerages' revenue and transaction charges.

Angel One's shares closed 1.5% higher ahead of the results. The stock has lost about 36% of its value so far this year, as opposed to a 10% rise in the broader Nifty Financial Services Index.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Markets in overbought zone, avoid aggressive bets; Nifty's support at 24k

'Happened in 2023': Angel One responds to report of data leak of 8 mn users

Stocks to watch, July 10: Angel One, Emcure Pharma, Mankind Pharma, M&M

Premium

Angel ONE, Motilal, IIFL: Charts hint up to 24% downside for broking stocks

Broking stocks fall up to 11% after Sebi directs MIIs to levy uniform fees

Topics :Angel oneQ1 resultsEARNINGS

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story