Bajaj Consumer Care Q4 results: Net profit slips 12% to Rs 35.58 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 40.46 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Bajaj Consumer Care said in a regulatory filing

For the fiscal ended March 2024, its consolidated net profit was higher at Rs 155.43 crore compared to Rs 139.22 crore in FY23, the company said. Representational Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 6:25 PM IST
FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Wednesday reported a 12 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.58 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 40.46 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Bajaj Consumer Care said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated total revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 239.96 crore against Rs 249.42 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The company's total expenses declined to Rs 208.08 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 210.33 crore a year ago.

For the fiscal ended March 2024, its consolidated net profit was higher at Rs 155.43 crore compared to Rs 139.22 crore in FY23, the company said.

In FY24, the consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 984.12 crore against Rs 960.87 crore in the preceding fiscal, it added.

Bajaj Consumer Care said its board of directors at its meeting held on Wednesday considered and approved the proposal for the buyback of 57.41 lakh equity shares of face value Re 1, representing 4.02 per cent of the total number of paid-up equity shares of the company.

The buyback price has been fixed at Rs 290 per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 166.49 crore, the filing said.

Topics :Bajaj Consumer CareFMCGQ4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: May 08 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

