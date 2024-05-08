Home / Companies / Results / BSE Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 107 crore, announces dividend of Rs 15

BSE Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 107 crore, announces dividend of Rs 15

BSE's revenue from operations surged to Rs 488.37 crore in the March quarter against Rs 227 crore a year ago

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Stock exchange BSE on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 107 crore in the quarter ending March 2024 compared to Rs 91.2 crore during the same quarter a year ago. Net profit remained flat on a sequential basis.

On a yearly basis, the exchange’s net has jumped over fourfold to Rs 778.4 crore in FY24 from Rs 220.7 crore in FY23, owing to its 5 per cent stake sale in Central Depository Services (CDSL). The company made a profit of Rs 406.62 crore on the divestment.

The company’s net was impacted due to an outgo of Rs 169.77 crore to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) as a regulatory fee on the notional value of options contracts.




The exchange has also announced a dividend of Rs 15 per share, pending shareholder approval. Furthermore, the board of the bourse approved the disinvestment of its wholly owned subsidiary, BSE Institute.

The board of the company also approved an extension of the tenure of Kamala Kantharaj as chief regulatory officer for two years, up to July 2027.

First Published: May 08 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

