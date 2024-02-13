Eicher Motors Q3 results: Profit up 34% at Rs 996 cr, beats estimates

Indian automaker Eicher Motors reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Tuesday, on the back of steady demand for its premium Royal Enfield motorcycles and higher commercial vehicle sales.

The company's profit rose 34.4% to Rs 996 crore ($120 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, beating analysts' estimates of Rs 989 crore, as per LSEG data.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Eicher, India's largest premium motorcycle maker, and also its most profitable automaker, said revenue rose 12.3% to Rs 4,179 crore.

The company derives most of its revenue from the sales of Royal Enfield motorcycles, its biggest business.

While Royal Enfield faces increasing competition in India from Bajaj-made Triumph models and the Hero-manufactured Harley Davison X440, its trusted brand name has helped it stay competitive, analysts said.

Eicher's commercial vehicle venture with Volvo benefited from higher sales and lower discounts, the analysts added.