EIH's profit after tax jumps multi-fold to Rs 92 cr in March quarter

Hospitality firm EIH Limited on Monday said its consolidated profit after tax in the fourth quarter ended March grew multifold to Rs 92 crore over the year-ago quarter.

Profit after tax grew to Rs 329 crore in FY23 as against the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Its consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2,096 crore in the financial year ended March, up 101 per cent from a year ago, it stated.

Vikram Oberoi, Managing Director & CEO, EIH Limited, said, FY23 has been a record year for EIH Limited, reporting the highest ever full-year consolidated revenue, EBITDA and PAT. Hotels managed by EIH Limited achieved an industry-leading RevPAR index of 127 per cent for the FY23, on the back of an ARR index of 120 per cent".