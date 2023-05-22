Home / Companies / Results / EIH's profit after tax jumps multi-fold to Rs 92 cr in March quarter

EIH's profit after tax jumps multi-fold to Rs 92 cr in March quarter

Its consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2,096 crore in the financial year ended March, up 101 per cent from a year ago, it stated

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 9:54 PM IST
Hospitality firm EIH Limited on Monday said its consolidated profit after tax in the fourth quarter ended March grew multifold to Rs 92 crore over the year-ago quarter.

Profit after tax grew to Rs 329 crore in FY23 as against the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Its consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2,096 crore in the financial year ended March, up 101 per cent from a year ago, it stated.

Vikram Oberoi, Managing Director & CEO, EIH Limited, said, FY23 has been a record year for EIH Limited, reporting the highest ever full-year consolidated revenue, EBITDA and PAT. Hotels managed by EIH Limited achieved an industry-leading RevPAR index of 127 per cent for the FY23, on the back of an ARR index of 120 per cent".

First Published: May 22 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

