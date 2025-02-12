Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GE Power India Q3 results: Loss at Rs 18.5 crore on higher expenses

The quarter ended with an order backlog of Rs 2,706 crore, up by 69 per cent as compared to Rs 1,600.8 crore a year ago

GE Power India
GE Power India | Source: Upstox
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Feb 12 2025 | 8:51 PM IST
GE Power India Ltd (GEPIL) on Wednesday posted a consolidated loss of Rs 18.5 crore for December quarter 2024-25 on increased expenses.

It had logged a profit of Rs 37 lakh in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income rose to Rs 344.2 crore from Rs 313.1 crore. Expenses increased to Rs 336.4 crore from Rs 304.6 crore in the third quarter last fiscal.

The quarter ended with an order backlog of Rs 2,706 crore, up by 69 per cent as compared to Rs 1,600.8 crore a year ago.

"This quarter saw a significant order win of the Vindhyachal Steam Turbine upgrade from NTPC Limited, valued at Rs 348 crore," Puneet Bhatla, Managing Director, GEPIL said.

GEPIL is one of the leading players in the Indian power generation equipment market.

Topics :GE PowerGE Power IndiaQ3 results

Feb 12 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

