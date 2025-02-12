Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Crompton Greaves Q3 results: Net profit jumps 27.7% to Rs 110 crore

Crompton Greaves Q3 results: Net profit jumps 27.7% to Rs 110 crore

Consolidated net profit increased 27.7 per cent to Rs 110 crore ($12.7 million) in the quarter, but fell short of analysts' average estimate of Rs 115 crore

crompton
Revenue from operations climbed 4.5 per cent to Rs 1,770 crore, but the growth slowed from 6.4 per cent in the previous quarter. | Photo: Company website
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 7:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals reported a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday due to sluggish demand in its mainstay electric durables segment that sells fans and pumps.

Consolidated net profit increased 27.7 per cent to Rs 110 crore ($12.7 million) in the quarter, but fell short of analysts' average estimate of Rs 115 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Revenue from operations climbed 4.5 per cent to Rs 1,770 crore, but the growth slowed from 6.4 per cent in the previous quarter.

The electric consumer durables (ECD) segment - which makes up about 73 per cent of Crompton's overall revenue - reported a 6 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue, compared to the 19 per cent growth a year ago.

Key context

Crompton has consistently raised prices of products in the ECD business, with the increase more than the industry average, analysts have said. The segment, which has seen double-digit percentage growth year-on-year in the past few quarters, reported mid-single-digit growth in the quarter. It comes amidst a broader decline in urban consumption in India.

Also Read

Crompton Greaves surges 7% after healthy Q2 show; profit up nearly 29% YoY

Crompton Greaves Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 27% to Rs 128 crore

Premium

Crompton Greaves Consumer may underperform on near-term demand concerns

IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATES, 3rd ODI: Kuldeep gets his first as dangerous Tom Banton departs

Premium

Verint to increase India workforce to 1k by FY26 end, hire in R&D roles

However, results in its smaller and weaker Butterfly segment, which sells kitchen appliances improved. Revenue, which had declined on a year-on-year basis for the past few quarters, remained stable, as demand for premium products improved. Profit after tax was at 80 million rupees, compared to a loss of 20 million rupees last year.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Muthoot Finance Q3 results: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 1,392 crore

Shriram Properties Q3FY25 results: Net profit down 30% to Rs 13 cr

Honasa Consumer Q3 results: Net profit rises marginally to Rs 26.02 cr

Airtel Payments Bank Q3 results: Net profit surges 70% to Rs 18.5 crore

Bharat Forge Q3FY25 results: Net profit drops 16.38% to Rs 212.78 cr

Topics :Crompton GreavesCrompton Greaves Consumer ElectricalsQ3 results

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story