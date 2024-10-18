Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Geojit Financial Services Q2 results: PAT jumps 53% to Rs 57.42 cr

Geojit Financial Services Q2 results: PAT jumps 53% to Rs 57.42 cr

Revenue increased by 50 per cent to Rs 218.55 crore in the July-September quarter of FY25 from Rs 145.51 crore a year ago

Q2 earnings, Q2
The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 37.48 crore in the year-ago period.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 5:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Geojit Financial Services Ltd on Friday reported a 53 per cent year-on-year jump in profit after tax to Rs 57.42 crore in three months ended September 2024.

In comparison, the company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 37.48 crore in the year-ago period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, its PAT rose by 25 per cent, Geojit Financial Services said in a statement.

Revenue increased by 50 per cent to Rs 218.55 crore in the July-September quarter of FY25 from Rs 145.51 crore a year ago. On a QoQ basis, it grew by 21 per cent.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Brokerages stock fall up to 8% after Sebi curbs F&O rules; details here

Jhunjhunwala portfolio: This brokerage's stock has zoomed 53% in 3 weeks

Geojit launches new flexi cap portfolio BEACON fund. Should you invest?

Geojit Fin Svcs zooms 11% after strong Q1 results; profit surges 107% YoY

'Discount broking space getting overcrowded; Sensex can hit 100,000'

Topics :Geojit Financial ServicesQ2 resultsfinancial services

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story