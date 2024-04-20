Home / Companies / Results / HDFC Bank Q4 results: Profit jumps 37% to Rs 16,512 crore, NII up 24.5%

HDFC Bank Q4 results: Profit jumps 37% to Rs 16,512 crore, NII up 24.5%

HDFC Bank Q4 result: Boosted by trading gains and robust credit performance, HDFC Bank's net interest income rose 24.5% in the March quarter, with net profit reaching Rs 16,512 crore

Trading gains doubles for HDFC Bank in Q4FY24; makes Rs 1,090 crore floating provision. (Photo: Bloomberg)
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Private sector lender HDFC Bank reported 37.1 per cent growth in net profit for the quarter ended 31 March 2024 to Rs 16,512 crore, as compared to Rs 12,047 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.

Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter grew by 24.5 per cent to Rs 29,080 crore while core net interest margin was at 3.44 per cent on total assets, and 3.63 per cent based on interest earning assets.

Other income or non-interest income for the quarter more than doubled to Rs 18,166 crore as against Rs 8,731 crore in the corresponding quarter ended March 31, 2023. Growth in other income is mainly due to trading and mark to market gain of Rs 7,950 crore as compared to a loss of Rs 40 crore during the same period of last year.

“The credit environment in the economy remains benign, and the Bank’s credit performance across all segments continues to remain healthy,” the private sector lender said in a press release.

HDFC Bank’s GNPA at 1.24 per cent as compared to 1.26 per cent in the previous quarter and 1.12 per cent in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year. The bank has made floating provisions of Rs 1,090 crore during the quarter.

“The Bank has considered this as an opportune stage to enhance its floating provisions, which are not specific to any portfolio, but act as a countercyclical buffer for making the balance sheet more resilient, and these also qualify as Tier-II Capital within the regulatory limits,” it said.

Total deposits of the bank increased 26.4 per cent year on year with current and savings account deposits growing by 8.7 per cent. Casa deposits were 38.2 per cent of total deposits. Gross advances increased 55.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The Bank’s total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelines was at 18.8 per cent as on March 31, 2024 (19.3 per cent as on March 31, 2023) as against a regulatory requirement of 11.7 per cent.

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

