Hindalco Industries Q3 results: Net profit rises 60% to Rs 3,735 crore

It had reported a net profit of Rs 2,331 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year

Hindalco
The company's total income rose to Rs 58,899 crore from Rs 53,088 crore in the year-ago period.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 7:58 PM IST
Aditya Birla Group firm Hindalco Industries on Thursday posted a 60 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,735 crore in the December quarter aided by higher income.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 2,331 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 58,899 crore from Rs 53,088 crore in the year-ago period. 

Its expenses were at Rs 53,563 crore as against Rs 49,761 crore in the December quarter.

Sharing an update on the acquisition of fabrication facility of Home Build Tec, Hindalco Industries said the negotiations on the proposed acquisition did not materialise, and the transaction has officially been closed.

The board has appointed Bharat Goenka as the CFO with effect from April 1, 2025.

Hindalco Industries is the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group.

A USD 28 billion metals powerhouse, Hindalco is an industry leader in aluminium and copper.

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

