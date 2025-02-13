Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 06:22 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Manappuram Finance Q3FY25 results: Net profit halves to Rs 282 crore

Manappuram Finance Q3FY25 results: Net profit halves to Rs 282 crore

The company's consolidated net profit halved to Rs 282 crore ($32.5 million) in the quarter, missing analysts' average estimate of Rs 459 crore, as per data compiled by LSEG

Q3 result

Bad loans and provisions in Manappuram's microfinance unit surged four-fold to Rs 473 crore. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian gold loan financier Manappuram Finance reported a third-quarter profit that missed analysts' estimates on Thursday, hurt by the stress in its microfinance business, including a quarter-long ban from issuing loans.

The company's consolidated net profit halved to Rs 282 crore ($32.5 million) in the quarter, missing analysts' average estimate of Rs 459 crore, as per data compiled by LSEG.

Indian lenders have seen rising default rates in microfinance loans, or collateral-free small loans to borrowers, following a period of aggressive lending in the segment. 

Bad loans and provisions in Manappuram's microfinance unit surged four-fold to Rs 473 crore, accounting for a large chunk of total company-wide provisions of Rs 555 crore in the October to December quarter.

 

At the start of the period, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had barred the unit from sanctioning and disbursing loans due to "usurious" pricing and for charging a significant mark-up over funding costs. The RBI lifted the ban last month.

Also Read

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed measures to regulate algorithmic (algo) trading by retail investors, introducing new checks and balances for stock brokers and exchanges. Currently, algo trading is dominated by instituti

Stocks to Watch, Feb 13, 2025: Honasa, ITI, Godrej Ind, Muthoot Finance

gold loan, gold financing, gold financier

Gold at $2,900: Should you buy or sell Muthoot, Manappuram Finance shares?

Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance rallies 5% on heavy volumes; hits over 4-month high

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Manappuram Fin up 6% as RBI lifts restrictions on arm Asirvad Micro Finance

share market stock market trading

Stocks to Watch, Jan 9, 2025: TCS, TaMo, M&M, Manappuram Finance, LIC, MOIL

As a result, revenue in its microfinance business dropped around 5 per cent to Rs 665 crore in the quarter.

However, revenue from Manappuram's gold loan portfolio, which contributes 75 per cent of total revenue, rose 17 per cent, aided by gold prices jumping to record highs.

Rising gold prices increase how much a customer can borrow against bullion, benefiting gold financiers in terms of loans issued.

The company's net interest income rose 5 per cent.

While Manappuram missed analysts estimates, its larger rival Muthoot Finance rode the increase in gold prices to report a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Honda

Honda's nine-month profit down by 7% as it ends talks with Nissan

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Q3 results today: Hindalco, Godfrey Phillips to post earnings on Feb 13

dominos, domino jubilant food pizza

Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 results: PAT falls 35% to Rs 42.9 cr, revenue up 56%

GE Power India

GE Power India Q3 results: Loss at Rs 18.5 crore on higher expenses

crompton

Crompton Greaves Q3 results: Net profit jumps 27.7% to Rs 110 crore

Topics : Manappuram Finance Q3 results Manappuram Finance Ltd

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEITC Hotels ShareASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon