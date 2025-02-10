Signature Global Q3FY25 results: Revenue grows multifold to Rs 830 crore

Signature Global’s revenue from operations for the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3FY25) increased multifold to Rs 830 crore, against Rs 280 crore in Q3FY24, amid increased project completions and execution.

The NCR-based developer’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at Rs 28.99 crore, compared to just Rs 2 crore in Q3FY24.

Earlier, the company’s pre-sales for the quarter under review grew to Rs 2,770 crore, up 120 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Its collections grew to Rs 1,080 crore in Q3FY25.

“Along with the spike in pre-sales, the company also registered revenue growth of 196 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 830 crore for Q3FY25, which has started reflecting in the profit and loss account and is expected to strengthen the financial statements further,” the company said.

Further, the company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at 12 per cent, compared to 10 per cent in Q3FY24.

In the first nine months of FY25 (9M FY25), the company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,980 crore, up 260 per cent compared with the year-ago period. However, the company incurred a loss of Rs 25 crore during the same period.

In 9M FY25, the company’s net debt was reduced to Rs 740 crore, compared to Rs 1,160 crore at the end of FY24.

Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, chairman and whole-time director, said, “The sustained improvement in our financial metrics, including strengthened collections and significant debt reduction, underscores our commitment to maintaining operational excellence while pursuing growth.”