KFin Tech Q4 results: PAT up 31% to Rs 74 crore on growth across verticals

Tech-driven financial services firm KFin Technologies on Monday reported a 30.6 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 74.5 crore for three months ended March 2024, driven by growth across business verticals.

In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 57 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, the firm said in a statement.

Revenue from operations surged by 25 per cent to Rs 228.34 crore in the January-March quarter of the financial year (FY) 2023-24, from Rs 183.13 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's board has declared a dividend of Rs 5.75 per equity share for FY24. This is subject to shareholders' approval.

For the entire financial year 2023-24 (FY24), the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 837.53 crore, marking a jump of 16.3 per cent year-on-year and profit after tax was at Rs 246 crore in 2023-24, an increase of 26 per cent from the preceding fiscal.

