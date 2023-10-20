KFin Technologies Q2 profit up 28%; Softbank sells another 1.1% in Zomato

Softbank sells another 1.1% in Zomato
SoftBank on Friday sold 93.6 million, or 1.1 per cent equity in food delivery major Zomato. Its investment firm SVF Growth Singapore sold shares at Rs 111.2 apiece to raise Rs 1,040 crore, data provided by stock exchanges showed. Shares of Zomato rose 1.5 per cent to finish at Rs 113.4. Among the buyers were Fidelity, Societe Generale, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund and Morgan Stanley. On August 30, SVF had sold 1.15 per cent equity at Rs 94.7 apiece to mop up Rs 947 crore. After the latest stake sale, SVF holds less than 1.1 per cent stake in Zomato. Shares of Zomato have more than doubled in the past six months.