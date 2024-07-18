Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / L&T Technology Q1 result: Revenue up 7% at Rs 2,462 cr, misses expectations

L&T Technology Q1 result: Revenue up 7% at Rs 2,462 cr, misses expectations

Revenue in its Indian and European segments rose 12.2 per cent and 23.7 per cent, respectively

result, q1, q2, q3, q4
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian engineering research and development services provider L&T Technology Services retained its full-year revenue growth forecast of 8 per cent-10 per cent but missed quarterly revenue expectations on Thursday due to prolonged weakness in its key US market.
 
The company's revenue grew about 7 per cent to Rs 2,462 crore ($294.4 million) for the three months ending June 30, missing analysts' expectations of Rs 2,531 crore, per LSEG data.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The United States is L&T Technology's largest market, constituting nearly 53 per cent of its revenue. The company's revenue from the North America market fell 1.4 per cent in the quarter.
 
Revenue in its Indian and European segments rose 12.2 per cent and 23.7 per cent, respectively.
 
The company won seven orders totalling $100 million in the June quarter, nearly flat from a year ago.
 
Indian technology exporters have grappled with sluggish demand through the last fiscal year as clients focused on cost cuts to counter higher interest rates. L&T Technology's revenue in financial year 2024 rose 9.4 per cent, its slowest full-year revenue growth since it fell in fiscal year 2021.
 

More From This Section

Infosys Q1FY25 results: Net profit up 7.1%; revenue guidance raised

Tata Technologies Q1 result: Profit falls 15% on declining services revenue

Nokia reports double-digit Q2 profit drop, expects better second half

Polycab India Q1 results: Net profit falls marginally to Rs 401.62 cr

Tata Communications Q1FY25 results: Revenue rises 18% to Rs 5,633 cr

While the impact was felt across the sector, research and development firms such as L&T Technology, which counts aircraft engine suppliers and automobile makers as its clients, were less affected than IT services companies.
 
However, analysts believe the worst is over for the technology sector.
 
Companies in the sector, which earn a significant share of revenue from the United States, stand to benefit from increased client spending due to likely interest rate cuts in the world's biggest economy later this year, according to analysts.
 
Last week, L&T Technology's bigger peers Tata Consultancy Services and HCLTech marginally beat revenue estimates.
 
While HCLTech projected growth, TCS said it is "too early" to predict sustained growth in future quarters.
 
Infosys, India's No.2 IT services exporter, raised its full-year growth forecast and beat its first-quarter revenue estimates earlier in the day.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bank of India raises Rs 5,000 crore at 7.54% through 10-year infra bonds

Supreme Court adjourns petitions challenging 28% GST on e-gaming firms

ECB keeps interest rates unchanged, offers no guidance on next move

What is the disability quota in UPSC exams? Here's all you need to know

DPIIT's efforts attract over Rs 1,100 cr investment from global tyre makers

Topics :L&T TechnologiesL&T Technology Services LTTSQ1 results

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story