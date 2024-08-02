MedPlus Health Q1 results: Net profit surges 3.8 times to Rs 14.36 crore

India's MedPlus Health Services reported a surge in first-quarter profit on Friday, driven by growth in the organised retail pharmaceutical sector.

MedPlus, which sells medicines online and in retail stores, said consolidated net profit rose 3.8 times to Rs 14.36 crore ($1.7 million) for the quarter ended June 30.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Growth in the retail pharmaceutical sector has improved and is expected to sustain, according to analysts, as an improvement in medical infrastructure has resulted in better access to these platforms.

Analysts also pointed to the launch of new drugs and medical devices for the profit jump. Mankind Pharma, which makes condoms and pain-relieving medicine, and generic drug-maker Dr Reddy's both attributed their revenue growths in the June quarter to new launches.

