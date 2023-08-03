Home / Companies / Results / Metropolis Healthcare net profit declines 15% to Rs 29 crore in Q1

Metropolis Healthcare net profit declines 15% to Rs 29 crore in Q1

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 277 crore from Rs 280 crore in the year-ago period, Metropolis Healthcare said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 9:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Metropolis Healthcare on Thursday said its net profit declined 15 per cent to Rs 29 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The diagnostics firm had reported a net profit of Rs 34 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 277 crore from Rs 280 crore in the year-ago period, Metropolis Healthcare said in a statement.

Metropolis Healthcare Promoter and Managing Director Ameera Shah said the company remains optimistic about scaling up revenue in the upcoming quarters, indicating positive operating leverage play.

"Going forward, company focuses on network expansion, increasing doctor connects, growing specialised & wellness segments and upgrading IT infrastructure for enhancing the consumer experience," she added.

Also Read

AI cannot replace human knowledge: Metropolis Healthcare Promoter & MD

Max Healthcare, IIIT-Delhi tie up for healthcare research, education

'India believes in democratized access to all digital health solutions'

Print media revenue to rise 13-15% in FY24 due to higher ad spends: CRISIL

Revenue growth of IT firms in FY24 to be 7-9% lower than FY23: CRISIL

LIC HFC Q1 net profit rises 43% YoY at Rs 1,323.6 crore; NII up 39%

Bharti Airtel's consolidated Q1 net profit up marginally at Rs 1,612 crore

Eicher Motors Q1 net rises 50%, lines up Rs 1K cr capex for Royal Enfield

Bharti Airtel's monthly Arpu rises to Rs 200 in first quarter after 10 yrs

Sun Pharma Q1 PAT dips 2% on one-time expense; US revenues up 12%

Topics :Metropolis HealthcareQ1 results

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 9:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story