Karnataka Bank Q4 results: Net profit up 171.5%, dividend declared

The Bank's annual consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,179.68 crore for FY 2022-23, a substantial increase from the previous year's Rs 507.99 crore. This is despite a sharp increase in provisions, and also gross NPA jumped sequentially, the bank said in a press release.
According to the Bank, as of March 31, 2023, the business turnover stood at Rs 147,319.53 crore, a year-on-year growth of 7.40 per cent. Deposits grew 8.68 per cent YoY to Rs 87,367.91 crore, while advances increased 5.58 per cent YoY to Rs 59,951.62 crore.
In a meeting held on Friday, the bank's board members recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per share (50 per cent) out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2023 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the annual general meeting. The record and payment date for the dividend will be announced in due course.
Sekhar Rao, Managing Director & CEO (Interim) of Karnataka Bank said in the statement, “As we proudly mark a century of unwavering trust, our performance for FY23 is demonstrated through robust turnover and milestone bottom-line numbers, underpinned by consistent enhancements in overall Asset Quality."