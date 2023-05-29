IPCA Laboratories Q4 results: Net profit declines 41% to Rs 76.52 crore



The company’s consolidated revenue from operation rose by 17.3 per cent to Rs 1,512 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 1,289 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing. IPCA Laboratories Ltd, on Monday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 76.52 crore for the March quarter. This is 41.3 per cent fall from Rs 130 crore a year ago, the company statement said.



The observations were followed by the USFDA inspection at the site from April 18 to April 26. The company told stock exchanges it will work closely with the drug administrator to resolve the issues. In April, Ipca Laboratories said the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued three observations under form 483 for the company’s formulation manufacturing facility at Piparia, near Silvassa.