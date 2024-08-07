NHPC Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises marginally by 1% to Rs 1,108 cr

State-owned hydro power giant on Wednesday reported a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit of over one per cent to Rs 1,108.46 crore in June 2024 quarter. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,095.38 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2023, a BSE filing showed. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Total income has increased to Rs 3,037.92 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,010.22 crore in the same period a year ago. The board also approved monetisation of future cash flow (return on equity) in respect of Dulhasti Power Station or any other power station(s) of the company for 8/10 years in single tranche during financial year 2024-25.

In a separate filing, it informed that the power ministry has appointed Raj Kumar Chaudhary, Director (Technical), NHPC, to the post of Chairman and Managing Director, NHPC Limited. The appointment is effective from August 7 till the date of his superannuation i.e. June 30, 2025, or until further orders.

The company further said that consequent to the above, Rajendra Prasad Goyal, Director (Finance), NHPC, ceases to hold the additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director in the company.

Chaudhary (59) is a graduate in Civil Engineering from BIT (Sindri) and has also done Advance Diploma in Management.

He joined NHPC in 1989 as a Probationary Executive (Civil) at Koel Karo Hydro Electric Project, Jharkhand.

Chaudhary steadily rose in his career to the post of Chairman & Managing Director, NHPC. Earlier, he was also Director (Technical) of NHPC.