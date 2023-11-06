Nykaa Q2FY24 net profit jumps 50% to Rs 7.8 crore, revenue rises 22%

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of beauty and fashion brand Nykaa, on Monday reported a 50 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its net profit to Rs 7.8 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, compared to Rs 5.2 crore in the year-ago period. The company had posted a profit of Rs 5.4 crore a quarter ago.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations grew 22 per cent to Rs 1,507 crore, up from Rs 1,230.8 crore a year ago and Rs 1,421.8 crore in Q1 FY24.





A delay of around 20 days in the onset of the festive season, which is a big driver for consumption in the beauty category, resulted in some growth being impacted for the quarter, the company said.

The firm’s total expenses for the quarter came in at Rs 1,502 crore, a 22 per cent increase from Rs 1,228 crore in Q2 FY23. Its total income for Q2 also rose 22 per cent to Rs 1,515.6 crore versus Rs 1,237.7 crore last year.

Nykaa claimed that the quality of its business “continues to witness improvements.” EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) margin expanded to 5.4 per cent to Rs 80.6 crore for the quarter, a growth of 32 per cent Y-o-Y on the back of both direct and indirect cost efficiencies.

The consolidated Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of the business grew 25 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,943.5 crore in the September quarter. This was also a 10.3 per cent increase compared to Rs 2,667.8 crore reported in the previous quarter.

Beauty & Personal Care (BPC)

The consolidated BPC GMV grew at 23 per cent Y-o-Y in the September quarter. According to the company, discounting has increased in this category “due to the proliferation of a number of home-grown brands as well as an increasing number of international brands making India a priority market.”

Regardless, its offline retail business continued to expand. Nykaa launched 13 new stores in Q2, bringing its overall store count to 165 stores as of September 30, 2023. The retail business now constitutes 8 per cent of the overall BPC GMV.

Fashion

The revenue from operations for Nykaa’s fashion business came in at Rs 130.5 crore, growing 28 per cent Y-o-Y. As much as 46 per cent of the vertical’s GMV came from existing customers, compared to 35 per cent a year ago.

“Nykaa Fashion experienced very promising growth on the back of the long-term investments we have made in building the platform capabilities and in business positioning as a destination of choice for fashion-conscious buyers. Operational excellence is showing results through improving customer retention, increasing user conversion, and overall shift in unit economics,” the company said.

New Businesses

Nykaa’s new businesses, which includes the eB2B platform Superstore by Nykaa, Nykaa Man, International, its content-led platform LBB, and wellness brand Nudge, witnessed a net sales value (NSV) growth of 105 per cent to Rs 98.6 crore in Q2, supported by operational improvements in this vertical.