Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Prism Johnson Dec qtr results: Net profit at Rs 48.12 cr, sales up 6%

Prism Johnson Dec qtr results: Net profit at Rs 48.12 cr, sales up 6%

The company reported a net profit of Rs 48.12 crore ($5.5 million), during the October-December period, compared with a loss of Rs 3.45 crore a year ago

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Shares of the Hyderabad-based company spiked up to 8 per cent after the results, before losing all of its gains.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian construction materials maker Prism Johnson reported a profit for the first time in five quarters on Thursday, helped by tax gains related to previous periods.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 48.12 crore ($5.5 million), during the October-December period, compared with a loss of Rs 3.45 crore a year ago. 

Shares of the Hyderabad-based company spiked up to 8 per cent after the results, before losing all of its gains.

However, at a pre-tax basis, the company's net loss widened to Rs 33.71 crore, from Rs 8.97 crore a year earlier.

 

Net sales rose 6 per cent on strong performance in its insurance and tilemaking segments, which cushioned weakness in cement and ready-made concrete businesses.

Also Read

Brokerage, Market

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 213pts, Nifty at 23,603 ahead of RBI Policy; MidCaps dip

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI Q3 results: Net profit rises 84% YoY to Rs 16,891 crore, NII up 4%

Trent

Trent shares sink 8% as Q3 results miss Street estimates; check details

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Captain Polyplast Q3 results: PAT grows to Rs 6.7 cr, income at Rs 90.9 cr

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI Q3 net profit up 84.32% at Rs 16,891 cr, margins under pressure

Cement companies have so far reported a mixed set of earnings in the quarter, where they grappled with soft demand and weak prices.

Strong volumes boosted market leader UltraTech, its rival Adani Group's cement businesses Ambuja and ACC, while smaller company Dalmia Bharat took a hit in the quarter due to lower prices.

Cement business, which formed around 39 per cent of the topline, saw a 2.5 per cent drop in sales. Revenue from ready-made concrete businesses also saw a fall of 6.5 per cent.

However, other businesses helped offset the impact. The tilemaking segment rose 4.8 per cent, while insurance business surged over threefold.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

ArcelorMittal Dec qtr results: Loss trims to $390 mn, production at 14 MT

MRF tyres

MRF Q3 results: Net profit drops 35%, revenue up 14%, dividend announced

Q3 result

Trent Q3 results: Net profit rises 34% to Rs 497 crore, revenue up 34.3%

Q3 result

KP Green Energy Q3 results: Net profit grows to Rs 25 crore on high income

Reliance Power

Reliance Power Q3FY25 results: Firm records Rs 41.95 crore net profit

Topics : Q3 results construction firms cement companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESBI Q3 resultsMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsIND vs ENG LIVE SCOREGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon