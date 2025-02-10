Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nalco Q3FY25 results: Net profit jumps three times to Rs 1,566 crore

The company's total income increased 40 per cent to Rs 4,761.31 crore against Rs 3,397.87 crore in the year-ago period

NALCO, NALCO logo
Nalco trimmed its expenses to Rs 2,639.41 crore compared to Rs 2,729.66 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. | Photo: X@NALCO_India
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 8:32 PM IST
State-owned National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) on Monday reported an over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,566.32 crore in the December 2024 quarter, on account of higher income.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 470.61 crore during the October-December period of 2023-24, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income increased 40 per cent to Rs 4,761.31 crore against Rs 3,397.87 crore in the year-ago period.

Nalco trimmed its expenses to Rs 2,639.41 crore compared to Rs 2,729.66 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The board of the company also approved payment of second interim dividend of Rs 4 per share, 80 per cent on a face value of Rs 5 each, on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs 918.32 crore for financial year 2024-25.

The company has fixed February 14, 2025, as the record date for payment of the dividend.

Under the Ministry of Mines, Nalco is the country's leading manufacturer and exporter of alumina and aluminium.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

