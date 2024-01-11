Home / Companies / Results / Tata Starbucks reports loss of Rs 24.97 cr, revenue up 70% in FY23

Tata Starbucks reports loss of Rs 24.97 cr, revenue up 70% in FY23

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 1,086.89 crore for the said period, up 70 per cent helped by the addition of more cafes and expansion of the network in more cities in India

Tata Starbucks had reported a net loss of Rs 94.84 crore in FY22 and its revenue from operations was at Rs 636.11 crore (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 6:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Tata Starbucks has reported a net loss of Rs 24.97 crore from its operations in India for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

However, its revenue from operations was at Rs 1,086.89 crore for the said period, up 70 per cent helped by the addition of more cafes and expansion of the network in more cities in India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In India, Starbucks cafes are operated by Tata Starbucks Pvt Ltd.

It is a 50:50 Joint Venture between Tata Consumer Product Ltd (TCPL) and Emerald City CV, a wholly-owned entity of Starbucks Corporation, USA.

Tata Starbucks had reported a net loss of Rs 94.84 crore in FY22 and its revenue from operations was at Rs 636.11 crore.

In FY23, Tata Starbucks' Advertising promotional expenses increased 84.45 per cent to Rs 34.05 crore. It was at Rs 18.46 crore a year ago.

Besides, it has also paid a royalty of Rs 76.83 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Tata Starbucks has expanded its store base. It was operating 333 Starbucks stores as on March 31, 2023 with the addition of 71 new stores. During the year, Tata Starbucks entered 15 new cities marking its presence in 41 cities.

As on March 31, 2023, total number of employees on the rolls of Tata Starbucks stood at 3,877, which comprised 2,357 male and 1,520 female employees.

Also Read

Tata Coffee, Tata Consumer Products merger to be effective from January 1

'Very, very proud': Anand Mahindra on Araku coffee gifted to G20 leaders

World Coffee Conference in Bengaluru from Sept 25 to 28: All details here

Tata Coffee Limited (TCL) June quarter revenue grows 6% to Rs 708 crore

Darjeeling tea industry is a 'patient in ICU', virtually on death bed: ITEA

TCS Q3 results: Company reports 8.2% rise in profit at Rs 11,735 cr

GTPL Hathway Q3 net profit dips 38% to Rs 24.67 crore, revenue up 24%

Infosys Q3FY24 results: Net profit drops 7.3%, revenue rises 1.3%

TCS Q3FY24 results: Net profit up 2% to Rs 11,058 cr, revenue up 4%

HDFC AMC PAT surges 32% to Rs 488 cr, income up 23% in Oct-Dec quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tata StarbucksStarbucksTeaCoffee

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story