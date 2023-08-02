Titan Company Ltd Q1FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 756 cr; revenue up 25%

The consolidated net profit of Titan Company Limited for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1YFY24) saw a fall of 4.30 per cent to Rs 756 crore compared to Rs 790 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Sequentially, the net profit was up 2.71 per cent. In Q4FY23, the net profit of the company was Rs 736 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 11,897 crore, compared to Rs 9,443 crore year-on-year (YoY), rising 25.98 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was up 14.83 per cent. It was Rs 10,360 crore in Q4FY23.

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 12,011 crore, compared to Rs 9,487 crore YoY, up 26.6 per cent.

Sequentially, the total income was up 14.67 per cent. It was Rs 10,474 crore in Q4FY23.

Titan Company Ltd stock was closed at Rs 2,964.25 on Wednesday.