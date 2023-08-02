Home / Companies / Results / Titan Company Ltd Q1FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 756 cr; revenue up 25%

Titan Company Ltd Q1FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 756 cr; revenue up 25%

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 12,011 crore, compared to Rs 9,487 crore year-on-year

BS Web Team New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 5:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The consolidated net profit of Titan Company Limited for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1YFY24) saw a fall of 4.30 per cent to Rs 756 crore compared to Rs 790 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Sequentially, the net profit was up 2.71 per cent. In Q4FY23, the net profit of the company was Rs 736 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 11,897 crore, compared to Rs 9,443 crore year-on-year (YoY), rising 25.98 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was up 14.83 per cent. It was Rs 10,360 crore in Q4FY23.

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 12,011 crore, compared to Rs 9,487 crore YoY, up 26.6 per cent.

Sequentially, the total income was up 14.67 per cent. It was Rs 10,474 crore in Q4FY23.

Titan Company Ltd stock was closed at Rs 2,964.25 on Wednesday.

Also Read

Titan Q4 net profit up 50% to Rs 734 crore, dividend of Rs 10 declared

Titan Company's revenue grows by 25% YoY in January-March quarter

Titan's plan to acquire remaining stake in CaratLane reaches an impasse

Titan revenue grows 20% in Q1 FY24 on strong performance in key businesses

Diamond jewellery contribution to touch 30% over 2-3 years: Titan

Ambuja Cements consolidated Q1 PAT up 20% on better operational performance

Logistics firm Gateway Distriparks Q1 PAT grows to Rs 63.72 cr

SKF India standalone PAT rises to Rs 154.53 crore in June quarter

Dhanuka Agritech profit falls by 33% to Rs 32.93 cr in June quarter

IndiGo reports highest-ever profit of Rs 3,091 cr in Q1FY24, revenue up 30%

Topics :Titan CompanyQ1 resultsMarkets

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story