UCO Bank Q3 profit declines 23% to Rs 505 crore on wage provisions

The Kolkata-based lender had logged a net profit of Rs 653 crore in the same quarter a year ago

The capital adequacy ratio rose to 16.01 per cent from 14.32 per cent at the end of December quarter FY22
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 6:41 PM IST
State-owned UCO Bank on Wednesday reported 23 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 503 crore for December quarter 2023-24.

The Kolkata-based lender had logged a net profit of Rs 653 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Operating profit was almost flat at Rs 1,119 crore as against Rs 1,354 crore in December 2022 quarter.

Total income increased to Rs 6,413 crore from Rs 5,451 crore in the same period last year, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income also rose to Rs 5,552 crore over Rs 4,627 crore.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) declined to 3.85 per cent of gross loans by the end of December 2023 from 5.63 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.98 per cent as compared to 1.66 per cent in 2022.

As a result, provisions for bad loans declined to Rs 116 crore from Rs 220 crore a year ago.

The capital adequacy ratio rose to 16.01 per cent from 14.32 per cent at the end of December quarter FY22.

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

