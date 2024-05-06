Home / Companies / Results / Unity Small Finance Bank Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 143 cr on higher NII

Unity Small Finance Bank Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 143 cr on higher NII

The small finance bank's net interest income grew 55 per cent to Rs 281 crore during the March quarter of FY'24

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
May 06 2024 | 7:38 PM IST
Unity Small Finance Bank on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 143 crore for the January-March quarter buoyed by higher net interest income.

The bank, promoted by Centrum Financial Services, had reported a net loss of Rs 52 crore in the March quarter of 2022-23 fiscal.

The small finance bank's net interest income grew 55 per cent to Rs 281 crore during the March quarter of FY'24.

For the full 2023-24 fiscal, Unity Bank's net profit grew 12-fold to Rs 439 crore.

Net interest income also increased 75 per cent YoY to Rs 981 crore during FY'24.

First Published: May 06 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

